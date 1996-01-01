Textbook Question
Bacteria transfer genes by conjugation, transduction, and transformation. Compare and contrast these mechanisms. In your answer, identify which if any processes involve homologous recombination and which if any do not.
In this chapter, we have focused on genetic systems present in bacteria and the viruses that use bacteria as hosts (bacteriophages). In particular, we discussed mechanisms by which bacteria and their phages undergo genetic recombination, the basis of chromosome mapping. Based on your knowledge of these topics, answer several fundamental questions:
How do we know that during transduction bacterial cell-to-cell contact is not essential?