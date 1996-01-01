Explain the importance of the following features in conjugating donor bacteria:
the conjugation pilus
Describe the basis for chromosome mapping in the Hfr x F⁻ crosses.
Describe the origin of F' bacteria and merozygotes.
Among the mechanisms of gene transfer in bacteria, which one is capable of transferring the largest chromosome segment from donor to recipient? Which process generally transfers the smallest donor segments to the recipient? Explain your reasoning for both answers.
Explain the observations that led Zinder and Lederberg to conclude that the prototrophs recovered in their transduction experiments were not the result of F⁺ mediated conjugation.
Hfr strains that differ in integrated F factor orientation and site of integration are used to construct consolidated bacterial chromosome maps. The data below show the order of gene transfer for five strains.
Hfr Strain Order of Gene Transfer (First → Last)
Hfr A oriT–thr–leu–azi–ton–pro–lac–ade
Hfr B oriT–mtl–xyl–mal–str–his
Hfr C oriT–ile–met–thi–thr–leu–azi–ton
Hfr D oriT–his–trp–gal–ade–lac–pro–ton
Hfr E oriT–thi–met–ile–mtl–xyl–mal–str
Draw a consolidated map of the bacterial chromosome. (Hint: Begin by placing the insertion site for Hfr A at the 2 o'clock position and arranging the genes thr–leu–azi- . . . in clockwise order.)
Identify the overlaps between Hfr strains. Identify the orientations of integrated F factors relative to one another.
Five Hfr strains from the same bacterial species are analyzed for their ability to transfer genes to F⁻ recipient bacteria. The data shown below list the origin of transfer (oriT) for each strain and give the order of genes, with the first gene on the left and the last gene on the right. Use the data to construct a circular map of the bacterium.
Hfr Strain Genes Transferred
Hfr 1 oriT met ala lac gal
Hfr 2 oriT met leu thr azi
Hfr 3 oriT gal pro trp azi
Hfr 4 oriT leu met ala lac
Hfr 5 oriT trp azi thr leu met
An interrupted mating study is carried out on Hfr strains 1, 2, and 3 identified in Problem 17. After conjugation is established, a small sample of the mixture is collected every minute for 20 minutes to determine the distance between genes on the chromosome. Results for each of the three Hfr strains are shown below. The total duration of conjugation (in minutes) is given for each transferred gene.
Hfr strain 1 oriT met ala lac gal
Duration (min) 0 2 8 13 17
Hfr strain 2 oriT met leu thr azi
Duration (min) 0 2 7 10 17
Hfr strain 3 oriT gal pro trp azi
Duration (min) 0 3 8 14 19
Using the chromosome map you prepared in answer to Problem 17, determine the distance in minutes between each gene on the map.
For each Hfr strain, draw a time-of-entry profile.
In minutes, what is the total length of the chromosome in the donor species?
Write out the interrupted mating results you would expect after 20 minutes of conjugation for Hfr strains 4 and 5. Use the format shown at the beginning of this problem.
Explain why azi is the last gene of strain 2 to transfer in the 20 minutes of conjugation time. How many minutes of conjugation time would be needed to allow the next gene on the map to transfer from Hfr strain 2?
An Hfr strain with the genotype cys⁺ lue⁺ met⁺ strˢ is mated with an F- strain carrying the genotype cys⁻ lue⁻ met⁻ strᴿ. In an interrupted mating experiment, small samples of the conjugating bacteria are withdrawn every 3 minutes for 30 minutes. The withdrawn cells are shaken vigorously to stop conjugation and then placed on three different selection media, composed as follows:
Medium 1: Minimal medium plus leucine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 2: Minimal medium plus cysteine, methionine, and streptomycin
Medium 3: Minimal medium plus cysteine, leucine, and streptomycin
The following table shows the number of colonies growing on each selection medium. The sampling time indicates how many minutes have passed since conjugation began.
Sampling Time (minutes) Number of Colonies
Plate 1 Plate 2 Plate 3
3 0 0 0
6 0 0 0
9 0 62 0
12 0 87 0
15 51 124 0
18 79 210 62
21 109 250 85
24 144 250 111
27 152 250 122
30 152 250 122
Suppose a fourth selection medium containing leucine and streptomycin is prepared. At what sampling time do you expect the first-growing colonies to appear? Explain your reasoning.
Determine the order of donor genes cys, leu, and met from the interrupted mating data.