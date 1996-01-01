5. Genetics of Bacteria and Viruses
Transduction
Which of the following correctly lists the steps of specialized transduction in order?
Transduction refers to the conversion of ________.
True or False: Transduction uses viruses to transfer foreign DNA into bacteria
Specialized transduction differs from generalized transduction because specialized transduction is defined by what?
A cotransduction experiment was performed with two bacteria strains. The first train has the genotype l+ g m+ while the second strain has the genotype of l g+ m. The researchers found that 46 colonies had cotransduced m+ with l+, while only 25 colonies had cotransduced g with l+. Using this information determine which of the following gene pairs are closest together.
How do we know that bacteriophages recombine genetic material through transduction and that cell-to-cell contact is not essential for transduction to occur?
How is the frequency of cotransduction related to the relative positions of genes on a bacterial chromosome? Draw a map of three genes and describe the expected relationship of cotransduction frequencies to the map.
A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.
Use the cotransduction data to determine the order of these genes.
A triple-auxotrophic strain of E. coli having the genotype phe⁻ met⁻ ara⁻ is used as a recipient strain in a transduction experiment. The strain is unable to synthesize its own phenylalanine or methionine, and it carries a mutation that leaves it unable to utilize the sugar arabinose for growth. The recipient is crossed to a prototrophic strain with the genotype phe⁺ met⁺ ara⁺. The table below shows the selected marker and gives cotransduction frequencies for the unselected markers.
Identify the compounds present in each of the selective media.
The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.
In Experiment B, why are there no transductants with the genotype leu⁻ ala⁺?
The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.
Diagram the crossover events that form each of the transductants in Experiment A.
The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.
Determine the order of genes on the donor chromosome.
The phage P1 is used as a generalized transducing phage in an experiment combining a donor strain of E. coli of genotype leu⁺ phe⁺ ala⁺ and a recipient strain that is leu⁻ phe⁻ ala⁻. In separate experiments, transductants are selected for leu⁺ (Experiment A), for ala⁺ (Experiment B), and for phe⁺ (Experiment C). Following selection, transductant genotypes for the unselected markers are identified. The selection experiment results below show the frequency of each genotype.
What compound or compounds are added to the minimal medium to select for transductants in Experiments A, B, and C?
Price et al. [(1999). J. Bacteriol. 181:2358–2362] conducted a genetic study of the toxin transport protein (PA) of Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium that causes anthrax in humans. Within the 2294-nucleotide gene in 26 strains they identified five point mutations—two missense and three synonyms—among different isolates. Necropsy samples from an anthrax outbreak in 1979 revealed a novel missense mutation and five unique nucleotide changes among ten victims. The authors concluded that these data indicate little or no horizontal transfer between different B. anthracis strains.
What is meant by 'horizontal transfer'?
Describe the execution of and rationale behind linkage and mapping studies of bacterial genes during transduction experiments.