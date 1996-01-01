Write a brief essay that discusses the impact of recombinant DNA technology on genetics as we perceive the discipline today.
How do you think the determination that DNA is the hereditary material affected the direction of biological research?
What is the central dogma of biology? Identify and describe the molecular processes that accomplish the flow of genetic information described in the central dogma.
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Gene therapy should be used on humans when it can correct a hereditary condition such as sickle cell disease.
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing later in life should be available for hereditary conditions that cannot currently be treated or effectively managed.
Ethical and social issues have become a large part of the public discussion of genetics and genetic testing. Choose two of the propositions presented here and prepare a list of arguments for and against them.
Prenatal genetic testing and genetic testing of newborn infants should be available for hereditary conditions that can be treated or managed.
In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?
If this person that you have selected were you, do you think you would have the genetic test or not? Can you explain the reasons for your answer?
In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you were the spouse or partner of the person you have selected, would you encourage or would you discourage the person from having the genetic test? Why?
If you were the spouse or partner of the person you have selected, would you encourage or would you discourage the person from having the genetic test? Why?
In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?
If you have children, are you obligated to tell the children the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?
In certain cases, genetic testing can identify mutant alleles that greatly increase a person's chance of developing a disease such as breast cancer or colon cancer. Between 50 and 70% of people with these particular mutations will develop cancer, but the rest will not. Imagine you are either a 30-year-old woman with a family history of breast cancer or a 30-year-old man with a family history of colon cancer (choose one). Each person can undergo genetic testing to identify a mutation that greatly increases susceptibility to the disease. Putting yourself in the place of the person you have chosen, provide answers to the following questions.

If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?
If you have a spouse or partner, are you obligated to tell that person the result of the genetic test? Why or why not?