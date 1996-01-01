In cattle, coats may be solid white, solid black, or black-and-white spotted. When true-breeding solid whites are mated with true-breeding solid blacks, the generation consists of all solid white individuals. After many matings, the following ratio was observed in the generation:

<IMAGE>

Explain the mode of inheritance governing coat color by determining how many gene pairs are involved and which genotypes yield which phenotypes. Is it possible to isolate a true-breeding strain of black-and-white spotted cattle? If so, what genotype would they have? If not, explain why not.