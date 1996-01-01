10. Transcription
RNA Modification and Processing
Which of the following is produced as a result of alternative splicing during RNA processing?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is NOT a method of mRNA modification?
- Multiple Choice
The spliceosome is made up of which of the following components?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a sequence that the spliceosome recognizes?
- Multiple Choice
After transcription the RNA sequence cannot be changed or modified before translation.
- Textbook Question
Answer these questions concerning promoters. What role do promoters play in transcription?
- Textbook Question
A short RNA molecule was isolated that demonstrated a hyperchromic shift, indicating secondary structure. Its sequence was determined to be
5'-AGGCGCCGACUCUACU-3'
Propose a two-dimensional model for this molecule.
- Textbook Question
Present an overview of various forms of posttranscriptional RNA processing in eukaryotes. For each, provide an example.
- Textbook Question
One form of posttranscriptional modification of most eukaryotic pre-mRNAs is the addition of a poly-A sequence at the 3' end. The absence of a poly-A sequence leads to rapid degradation of the transcript. Poly-A sequences of various lengths are also added to many bacterial RNA transcripts where, instead of promoting stability, they enhance degradation. In both cases, RNA secondary structures, stabilizing proteins, or degrading enzymes interact with poly-A sequences. Considering the activities of RNAs, what might be general functions of 3'-polyadenylation?
- Textbook Question
Describe the role of two forms of RNA editing that lead to changes in the size and sequence of pre-mRNAs. Briefly describe several examples of each form of editing, including their impact on respective protein products.
- Textbook Question
Substitution RNA editing is known to involve either C-to-U or A-to-I conversions. What common chemical event accounts for each?
- Textbook Question
Genomic DNA from a mouse is isolated, fragmented, and denatured into single strands. It is then mixed with mRNA isolated from the cytoplasm of mouse cells. The image represents an electron micrograph result showing the hybridization of single-stranded DNA and mRNA. Based on this electron micrograph image, how many introns and exons are present in the mouse DNA fragment shown?
- Textbook Question
A portion of a human gene is isolated from the genome and sequenced. The corresponding segment of mRNA is isolated from the cytoplasm of human cells, and it is also sequenced. The nucleic acid strings shown here are from genomic coding strand DNA and the corresponding mRNA.
Does this intron contain normal splice-site sequences?
- Textbook Question
A portion of a human gene is isolated from the genome and sequenced. The corresponding segment of mRNA is isolated from the cytoplasm of human cells, and it is also sequenced. The nucleic acid strings shown here are from genomic coding strand DNA and the corresponding mRNA.
There is one intron in the DNA sequence shown. Locate the intron and underline the splice site sequences.
- Textbook Question
Recent observations indicate that alternative splicing is a common way for eukaryotes to expand their repertoire of gene functions. Studies indicate that approximately 50 percent of human genes exhibit alternative splicing and approximately 15 percent of disease-causing mutations involve aberrant alternative splicing. Different tissues show remarkably different frequencies of alternative splicing, with the brain accounting for approximately 18 percent of such events [Xu et al. (2002). Nucl. Acids Res. 30:3754–3766].
Why might some tissues engage in more alternative splicing than others?