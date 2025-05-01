Multiple Choice
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
4
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3'-TACTTCGGCTCAGTA-5'.
3'-AUGACUCGGCUUCAU-5'.
3'-UACUUCGGCUCAGUA-5'.
3'-ATGACTCGGCTTCAT-5'.
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?