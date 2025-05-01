Multiple Choice
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
4
views
1-termination; 2-initiation; 3-elongation.
1-initiation; 2-elongation; 3-termination.
1-elongation; 2-termination; 3- initiation.
1-initiation; 2-termination; 3-elongation.
1-termination; 2-elongation; 3-initiation.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.