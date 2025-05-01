During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Can initiate strand synthesis.
Dependent on a DNA sequence template.
Catalyzes phosphodiester bond formation.
Cannot proofread using a 3'-to-5' exonuclease activity.
Polymerizes nucleotides in a 5'-to-3' direction.
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.