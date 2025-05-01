Multiple Choice
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
4
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Anticodons.
Ribosomes and tRNA.
Transcription factors.
Aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase.
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.