During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
The RNA polymerase moves along the DNA in the 5' to the 3' direction.
The 3' end of the RNA molecule is produced first.
The RNA polymerase must first bind to a promoter sequence.
Transcription is always initiated at a "start codon".
During which stage of transcription do the following processes take place?
1. RNA polymerase binds to the promoter.
2. The RNA transcript is released.
3. The RNA transcript extended.
Transcription in eukaryotes requires which of the following molecules in addition to RNA polymerase?
Which of the following is the correct transcript of mRNA for the following DNA template?
DNA Template: 3'-ATGAAGCCGAGTCAT-5'.