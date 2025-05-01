The velocity of a plane as a function of time is given by v = 0.5 t ı ^ − 2 cos ( t ) ȷ ^ v=0.5t\(\operatorname{î}\)-2\(\cos\]\left\)(t\(\right\))ĵ . If the plane started from a point r = 5.0 ı ^ r=5.0\(\operatorname{î}\) at t = 0 t=0 , what is it's position at t = 12 s t=12s ?