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Multiple Choice
A dog running around a park has a velocity described by . What is the dog's displacement vector in unit-vector notation from to ?
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the displacement vector \( \vec{r} \) from time \( t_1 \) to \( t_2 \) is the integral of the velocity vector \( \vec{v}(t) \) over that time interval: \[ \vec{r} = \int_{t_1}^{t_2} \vec{v}(t) \, dt \].
Set up the integrals for each component of displacement separately: \[ r_x = \int_{15}^{30} (0.03t^2 - 2.5) \, dt, \quad r_y = \int_{15}^{30} (-0.1t + 2) \, dt \].
Perform the integration for each component using the power rule for integrals: \[ \int t^n dt = \frac{t^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \], and evaluate the definite integrals by substituting the limits \( t=15 \) and \( t=30 \).
Combine the results of the two integrals to write the displacement vector in unit-vector notation: \[ \vec{r} = r_x \hat{\imath} + r_y \hat{\jmath} \].
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