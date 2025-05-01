A toy airplane is flying in an x/y \(\text{x/y}\) plane parallel to the ground with a velocity v ( t ) = ( 4 t − 0.015 t 3 ) ı ^ + ( 1.8 + 0.5 t ) ȷ ^ v\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=\(\left\)(4t-0.015t^3\(\right\))î+\(\left\)(1.8+0.5t\(\right\))ĵ . What is the magnitude of the airplane's acceleration at t = 30 s t=30s ?