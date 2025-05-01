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Multiple Choice
A toy airplane is flying in an plane parallel to the ground with a velocity . What is the magnitude of the airplane's acceleration at ?
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Identify the velocity vector function given as \(\mathbf{v}(t) = \left(4t - 0.015t^3\right)\hat{i} + \left(1.8 + 0.5t\right)\hat{j}\). This represents the velocity components in the x and y directions as functions of time.
Recall that acceleration is the time derivative of velocity. Therefore, find the acceleration vector \(\mathbf{a}(t)\) by differentiating each component of \(\mathbf{v}(t)\) with respect to time \(t\):
\(\mathbf{a}(t) = \frac{d}{dt} \mathbf{v}(t) = \frac{d}{dt} \left[ \left(4t - 0.015t^3\right)\hat{i} + \left(1.8 + 0.5t\right)\hat{j} \right]\).
Calculate the derivatives of each component separately:
For the \(\hat{i}\) component: \(a_x(t) = \frac{d}{dt} \left(4t - 0.015t^3\right)\),
For the \(\hat{j}\) component: \(a_y(t) = \frac{d}{dt} \left(1.8 + 0.5t\right)\).
Evaluate the acceleration components at the given time \(t = 30\) seconds by substituting \(t=30\) into the expressions for \(a_x(t)\) and \(a_y(t)\).
Find the magnitude of the acceleration vector at \(t=30\) seconds using the Pythagorean theorem:
\(|\mathbf{a}(30)| = \sqrt{a_x(30)^2 + a_y(30)^2}\). This gives the total acceleration magnitude of the airplane at that instant.
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