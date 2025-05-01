Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!
Multiple Choice
A jet moves with a velocity (in ) of . What is the jet's acceleration at ?
A
B
C
D
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that acceleration is the time derivative of velocity, so we need to find the derivative of the given velocity function \(v(t) = -e^{0.5t} + 1.5t^2\) with respect to time \(t\).
Apply the differentiation rules: For the term \(-e^{0.5t}\), use the chain rule. The derivative of \(e^{0.5t}\) with respect to \(t\) is \$0.5 e^{0.5t}\(, so the derivative of \)-e^{0.5t}\( is \)-0.5 e^{0.5t}\(. For the term \)1.5t^2\(, use the power rule, which gives \)3.0 t$.
Write the expression for acceleration \(a(t)\) as the derivative of velocity: \(a(t) = \frac{d}{dt} v(t) = -0.5 e^{0.5t} + 3.0 t\).
Substitute the given time \(t = 2.4\) seconds into the acceleration expression to find the acceleration at that instant: \(a(2.4) = -0.5 e^{0.5 \times 2.4} + 3.0 \times 2.4\).
Evaluate the numerical values of the exponential and multiplication terms to get the acceleration value at \(t=2.4\) seconds.
Watch next
Master Solving Problems with Velocity and Acceleration Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford