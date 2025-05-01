Apply the differentiation rules: For the term \(-e^{0.5t}\), use the chain rule. The derivative of \(e^{0.5t}\) with respect to \(t\) is \$0.5 e^{0.5t}\(, so the derivative of \)-e^{0.5t}\( is \)-0.5 e^{0.5t}\(. For the term \)1.5t^2\(, use the power rule, which gives \)3.0 t$.