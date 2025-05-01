The function a ( t ) = 4 − sin ( t ) a\(\left\)(t\(\right\))=4-\(\sin\]\left\)(t\(\right\)) describes the acceleration of a particle. At t = 0 t=0 , the particle is at x = − 20 m x=-20m and moving with a velocity of + 2 m/s +2\(\text{ m/s}\) . What is the particle's position at t = 8 s t=8s ?