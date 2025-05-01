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Multiple Choice
The function describes the acceleration of a particle. At , the particle is at and moving with a velocity of . What is the particle's position at ?
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Identify the given acceleration function: \(a(t) = 4 - \sin(t)\), and note the initial conditions: at \(t=0\), position \(x(0) = -20\) m and velocity \(v(0) = +2\) m/s.
Recall that acceleration is the derivative of velocity with respect to time, so to find velocity as a function of time, integrate the acceleration: \(v(t) = \int a(t) \, dt = \int (4 - \sin(t)) \, dt\).
Perform the integration to find \(v(t)\), remembering to include the constant of integration \(C_1\), which can be found using the initial velocity condition \(v(0) = 2\) m/s.
Next, find the position function \(x(t)\) by integrating the velocity function: \(x(t) = \int v(t) \, dt\), again including a constant of integration \(C_2\) determined by the initial position \(x(0) = -20\) m.
Finally, evaluate the position function \(x(t)\) at \(t=8\) seconds to find the particle's position at that time.
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