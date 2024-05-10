Prokaryote Lineages

The traditional tree of life (shown above) presents the three domains as distinct, monophyletic lineages. However, other hypotheses propose different views on the relationships among the Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya. In particular, the two-domain hypothesis—or eocyte hypothesis—is emerging as a well-supported alternative to the three-domain hypothesis. The eocyte hypothesis, illustrated below, suggests that eukaryotes evolved from eocytes (also known as the Crenarchaeota—a major lineage of the Archaea). Resolving the relationships among these ancient lineages is difficult, but it has profound implications on our understanding of the origin of eukaryotic cells. Other hypotheses for the tree of life present the Archaea as the ancestors to all other organisms. Sketch a phylogenetic tree that presents Bacteria and Eukarya as more closely related to each other than to Archaea, and that has Archaea as a sister group to Bacteria and Eukarya.