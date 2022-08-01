in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on chemical reactions. And so chemical reactions consists of the making and or breaking of chemical bonds, leading to changes in matter. And every single chemical reaction has reacted. And products now reactant are going to be the starting material in a chemical reaction. And so you can think of the reactant as the ingredients for the reaction. And then, of course, the products are going to be the ending material in a reaction. And so let's take a look at our image down below, which notices showing a chemical reaction and on the left hand side, notice that we have these building blocks that are broken apart into smaller individual pieces. They're broken down and on the right, notice that the building blocks are coming together to build a larger, more complex structure. And so the beginning of every chemical reaction is going to start off with reactant and so reactant are going to be once again the starting material and a chemical reaction. And over here on the right hand side, what we have is the ending material, and so the ending material is going to be the products And so every chemical reaction is gonna have reactant and a product. And the reactant is always going to be found at the very beginning of a chemical reaction arrow. And the product is going to be found at the very end of a chemical reaction arrow. And so we'll be able to talk about different types of chemical reactions as we move forward in our course. But for now, this concludes our introduction to chemical reactions as well as the difference between reacting some products and we'll be able to get practice as we move forward through our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

