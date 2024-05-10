7. Energy and Metabolism
Chemical Reactions
7. Energy and Metabolism
Chemical Reactions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?
a) The products have more total energy than the reactants.
b) The reaction proceeds with a net loss of free energy.
c) The reaction goes only in a forward direction: all reactants will be converted to products.
d) A net input of energy from the surroundings is required for the reactions to proceed.
Multiple Choice
Which statement describes a reversible reaction that has reached chemical equilibrium?
Multiple Choice
When one molecule is broken down into six component molecules, which of the following will always be true?
Multiple Choice
Which part of the equation ΔG = ΔH – TΔS tells you if a process is spontaneous?
Multiple Choice
Molecules A and B contain 110 kcal/mol of free energy, and molecules B and C contain 150 kcal/mol of energy. A and B are converted to C and D. What can be concluded?
Multiple Choice
What do the sign and magnitude of the ΔG of a reaction tell us about the speed of the reaction? and
