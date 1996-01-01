Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
DRAW IT Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride (KCl) dissolves in water. Label the positive, negative, and partial charges on the atoms.

