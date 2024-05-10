3. Water
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
Multiple Choice
A solution in which water is the solvent is called a(n) _______________ solution.
a) Polar.
b) Aqueous.
c) Hydrophobic.
d) Complete.
Multiple Choice
The substance in a mixture that is dissolved is called the:
a) Solution.
b) Solvent.
c) Solute.
d) Aqueous solution.
Multiple Choice
What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?
a) Positively charged.
b) Negatively charged.
c) Uncharged.
d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.
Multiple Choice
The components of a heterogenous solution are ________________ distributed throughout.
a) Equally.
b) Unequally.
c) Uniformly.
Multiple Choice
Hydrophobic molecules:
a) Are polar covalent molecules.
b) Easily dissolve in water.
c) Are nonpolar water 'fearing' molecules.
d) Are nonpolar water 'loving' molecules.
Multiple Choice
How does the polarity of water contribute to its ability to dissolve so many substances?
Multiple Choice
Sucrose has a molecular mass of 342 daltons. To make a 2-molar (2 M) solution of sucrose, __________.
Multiple Choice
A mole of ethyl alcohol weighs 46 g. How many grams of ethyl alcohol are needed to produce 1 L of a 2-millimolar (2 mM) solution?
Textbook Question
Create a concept map to organize your understanding of the life-supporting properties of water. A sample map is in the answer section, but the value of this exercise is in the thinking and integrating you must do to create your own map.
Textbook Question
Most of the unique properties of water result from the fact that water molecules a. are the most abundant molecules on Earth's surface. b. are held together by covalent bonds. c. are constantly in motion. d. are polar and form hydrogen bonds.
