Hydrophilic vs. Hydrophobic

in this video, we're going to distinguish between hydro filic and hydrophobic substances. And so although water is known as the universal solvent because it can dissolve so many different substances, water cannot dissolve all substances. In fact, water can Onley dissolve substances that air hydro filic and so hydro filic is a word that describes substances that dissolve really, really easily in water due to having an affinity to water. And so hydro filic is really just saying water loving because the hydro prefix means water. And the Filic route here is Greek for loving and so substances that air hydro filic, our water loving meaning that they interact really, really nicely with the water and they dissolve well in the water. Now, substances that are polar and charged are substances that tend to be hydro filic, for example, salts and ions. Now, on the other hand, water will not dissolve substances that are hydro phobic. Now hydrophobic is a term that describes substances that do not dissolve in water, and so hydrophobic substances are water, fearing substances once again because the hydro prefix means water, and the phobic route here means fearing. So like people that have a phobia are people that have some kind of fear. And so it's really the non polar molecules that tend to be hydrophobic, for example, fats, oils and waxes, which will talk more about fats, oils and waxes later in our course, but down below. In our example, you can see that we're showing you the difference between hydrophobic and hydro filic substances. And so you can see we're looking at salt versus oil and water. So over here on the left hand side on blue, what we're showing you is salt being sprinkled into water. And the salt, we recall is sodium chloride. So you could see the sodium ion here, the chloride ion over here when we zoom in. And so the sodium and the chloride. They certainly have charges on them. So they are charged molecules. They are ions, and so they are hydro filic for that reason, water loving, and so they interact, and they mix really, really nicely with water. On the other hand, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you oil dissolved in water, and so if you go into your kitchen and take some vegetable oil and pour it into the water, which you'll notice is that the oil does not mix really nicely with water. No matter how much you stir the oil and water together, Eventually the oil is going to separate out from the water. And so the oil is hydrophobic. It does not dissolve well in water. It is water fearing. And so here we can say, Uh, the oil is hydro phobic. And so really, this year concludes our lesson on the difference between hydro Filic and hydrophobic substances. And we'll be able to get some practice as we move along in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

