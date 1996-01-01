General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
8. Respiration
Redox Reactions
Problem
What is the oxidizing agent in the following reaction? Pyruvate+NADH+H+→Lactate+NAD+ a. oxygen b. NADH c. lactate d. pyruvate
Show Answer
Similar Solution
1m
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Animation: Redox Reactions
by Pearson
25 views
Electron carrier molecules | Biomolecules | MCAT | Khan Academy
by khanacademymedicine
83 views
1
USMLE Step 1 - Lesson 55 - Carriers, Electron Acceptors, and Hexokinase vs Glucokinase
by Step1Studdybuddy
45 views
8.3 Oxidation and Reduction of Electron Carriers in Photosynthesis
by Stephanie Castle
36 views
Redox Reactions
by Jason Amores Sumpter
469 views
6
NAD+ and NADH Leaving Cert Biology
by Biology Bugbears
43 views
Electron carrier molecules
by Sherry Nouraini
44 views
8.2 Electron Carriers
by Stephanie Castle
16 views
A Level Chemistry Revision "Introduction to Redox Reactions"
by Freesciencelessons
31 views
Oxidation vs. Reduction, What are Oxidation and Reduction Reactions in Everyday Life?
by My Book of Chemistry
81 views
Alkene Redox Reactions: Crash Course Organic Chemistry #17
by CrashCourse
56 views
GCSE Chemistry - Oxidation and Reduction - Redox Reactions #39 (Higher Tier)
by Cognito
47 views
Oxidation and Reduction (Redox) Reactions Step-by-Step Example
by Melissa Maribel
56 views
Oxidation-Reduction Reactions
by Professor Dave Explains
15 views
Redox Reactions: Crash Course Chemistry #10
by CrashCourse
72 views
Redox Reactions Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
265 views
4
Electron Carriers: NADH & FADH2
by Jason Amores Sumpter
374 views
3
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.