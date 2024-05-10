8. Respiration
Redox Reactions
Multiple Choice
Oxidation is the _________________________, and reduction is the _________________________.
a) Gain of electrons; Loss of electrons.
b) Gain of protons; Loss of protons.
c) Loss of electrons; Gain of electrons.
d) Gain of oxygen; Loss of oxygen.
Multiple Choice
When glucose donates electrons to NAD+ creating NADH, the glucose molecule becomes:
a) Hydrolyzed.
b) Oxidized.
c) Neutral.
d) Reduced.
Multiple Choice
An electron carrier before it harvests energy from glucose molecules in a series of gradual steps is:
a) Pyruvate.
b) AMP.
c) ATP.
d) NAD+.
e) NADH.
Multiple Choice
In the overall process of glycolysis and cellular respiration, __________ is oxidized and __________ is reduced.
Multiple Choice
Oxygen gas (O2) is one of the strongest oxidizing agents known. The explanation for this is that __________.
