General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Types of RNA
Problem
The bonds that hold tRNA molecules in the correct three-dimensional shape are __________.
A
peptide linkages
B
hydrophobic interactions
C
covalent bonds
D
hydrogen bonds
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Introduction to Types of RNA
by Jason Amores Sumpter
129 views
1
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.