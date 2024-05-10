15. Gene Expression
Introduction to Types of RNA
Which type of RNA contains groups of 3 nucleotides that code of a specific amino acid?
Multiple Choice
Which type of RNA carries amino acids to the ribosome used in polypeptide creation?
Multiple Choice
The bonds that hold tRNA molecules in the correct three-dimensional shape are __________.
Multiple Choice
Which statement regarding the structure and function of tRNA is false?
Textbook Question
Transfer RNA (tRNA) . a. carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis; b. is made of messenger RNA; c. has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon; d. is the site of protein synthesis
Textbook Question
A particular triplet of bases in the coding sequence of DNA is TGA. The anticodon on the tRNA that binds to the mRNA codon is . a. TGA; b. UGA; c. UCU; d. ACU
Textbook Question
The nucleotide sequence of a DNA codon is GTA. A messenger RNA molecule with a complementary codon is transcribed from the DNA. In the process of protein synthesis, a transfer RNA pairs with the mRNA codon. What is the nucleotide sequence of the tRNA anticodon? a. CAT b. CUT c. GUA d. CAU
