Which statement regarding the structure and function of tRNA is false?
A
Each type of tRNA molecule translates a particular mRNA codon into a particular amino acid.
B
The nucleotide sequence at both the amino acid attachment and the anticodon ends of each tRNA is instrumental in specifying which amino acid is attached to the tRNA by aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase.
C
Although there are 61 codons that code for amino acids, there are only 45 different tRNA molecules.
D
Although each tRNA consists of a relatively short, single RNA strand, this single strand can achieve a three-dimensional structure by folding back upon itself and forming covalent bonds between complementary bases.