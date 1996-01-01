Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Transfer RNA (tRNA)                   . a. carries monosaccharides to the ribosome for synthesis; b. is made of messenger RNA; c. has an anticodon region that is complementary to the mRNA codon; d. is the site of protein synthesis

Similar Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.