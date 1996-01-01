Channels
15. Gene Expression
Genetic Code
Problem
A minimal genetic code requires only 21 codons—one for each amino acid, and one for a stop signal. Given this, what advantage might be offered by having a code with 64 codons?
Relevant Solution
