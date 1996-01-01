Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
In science, a theory is a(n)                   . a. educated guess; b. inference based on a lack of scientific evidence; c. idea with little experimental support; d. body of scientifically acceptable general principles; e. statement of fact

