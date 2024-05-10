Scientific Method

A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: 'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'

________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.

________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.

________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.