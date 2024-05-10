1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
Which of the following shows the best order of steps of the scientific method?
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: 'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'
________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.
________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.
________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.
In science, a theory is a(n) . a. educated guess; b. inference based on a lack of scientific evidence; c. idea with little experimental support; d. body of scientifically acceptable general principles; e. statement of fact
If I perform a hypothesis test in which I demonstrate that the prediction I made in question 5 is true, I have . a. proved the hypothesis; b. supported the hypothesis; c. not falsified the hypothesis; d. B and C are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct
Which of the following is a true statement of observational data? a. It is always qualitative, not quantitative. b. It is used to form hypotheses, but not to test them. c. It can include comparisons of fossils as well as DNA sequences. d. It is the type of data used for the independent variable in a controlled experiment.