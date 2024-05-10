Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method

1. Introduction to Biology

Scientific Method

Guided videos.

Learn with Jason

Go to the course
Additional 4 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 7 of 7 videos

Practice this topic

Open Question

A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: 'Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?' and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a 'prediction, hypothesis or theory.'

________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.

________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.

________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.

720
views
48
rank
Textbook Question
One hypothesis states that eating chicken noodle soup is an effective treatment for colds. Which of the following results does this hypothesis predict? a. People who eat chicken noodle soup have shorter colds than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup; b. People who do not eat chicken noodle soup experience unusually long and severe colds; c. Cold viruses cannot live in chicken noodle soup; d. People who eat chicken noodle soup feel healthier than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup; e. Consuming chicken noodle soup causes people to sneeze
576
views
Textbook Question
A story on your local news station reports that eating a 1-ounce square of milk chocolate each day reduces the risk of heart disease in rats and that this result is statistically significant. This means that                   . a. people who eat milk chocolate are healthier than those who do not; b. the difference between chocolate-eating and chocolate-abstaining rats in heart disease rates was greater than expected by chance; c. rats like milk chocolate; d. milk chocolate reduces the risk of heart disease; e. two ounces of milk chocolate per day is likely to be even better for heart health than 1 ounce
370
views
Textbook Question
What features of the story on milk chocolate and heart health described in question 11 should cause you to consider the results less convincing? a. The study was sponsored by a large milk chocolate manufacturer; b. A total of 10 rats were used in the study; c. The only difference between the rats was that human participants of the experimental group received chocolate along with their regular diets, and the human participants of the control group received no additional food; d. The reporter notes that other studies indicate milk chocolate does not have a beneficial effect on heart health; e. all of the above
412
views
Showing 25 of 25 practice