A plant cell with a ΨS of −0.65 MPa maintains a constant volume when bathed in a solution that has a ΨS of −0.30 MPa and is in an open container. The cell has a a. ΨP of +0.65 MPa. b. Ψ of −0.65 MPa. c. ΨP of +0.35 MPa. d. ΨP of 0 MPa.

