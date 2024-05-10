Water Potential

Transpiration is fastest when humidity is low and temperature is high, but in some plants it seems to increase in response to light as well. During one 12-hour period when cloud cover and light intensity varied frequently, a scientist studying a certain crop plant recorded the data in the table (top right). (The transpiration rates are grams of water per square meter of leaf area per hour.) Do these data support the hypothesis that the plants transpire more when the light is more intense? If so, is the effect independent of temperature and humidity? Explain your answer. (Hint: Look for overall trends in each column, and then compare pairs of data within each column and between columns.)