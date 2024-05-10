Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential

34. Vascular Plant Transport

Water Potential

Guided videos.

Learn with Jason

Go to the course
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Additional 26 creators.

Learn with other creators

Showing 38 of 38 videos

Practice this topic

Textbook Question
Transpiration is fastest when humidity is low and temperature is high, but in some plants it seems to increase in response to light as well. During one 12-hour period when cloud cover and light intensity varied frequently, a scientist studying a certain crop plant recorded the data in the table (top right). (The transpiration rates are grams of water per square meter of leaf area per hour.) Do these data support the hypothesis that the plants transpire more when the light is more intense? If so, is the effect independent of temperature and humidity? Explain your answer. (Hint: Look for overall trends in each column, and then compare pairs of data within each column and between columns.)

1232
views
Textbook Question
Agriculture is by far the biggest user of water in arid western states, including Colorado, Arizona, and California. The populations of these states are growing, and there is an ongoing conflict between cities and farm regions over water. To ensure water supplies for urban growth, cities are purchasing water rights from farmers. This is often the least expensive way for a city to obtain more water, and some farmers can make more money selling water than growing crops. Discuss the possible consequences of this trend. Is this the best way to allocate water for all concerned? Why or why not?
368
views
Showing 40 of 40 practice