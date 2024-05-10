34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
A plant cell placed in a solution with a higher water potential will __________.
Multiple Choice
The water potential of a cell is defined by the equation Ψ = ΨS + ΨP. Which of the following statements is true?
Multiple Choice
A cell has a pressure potential of 0 and a solute potential of -0.7 MPa. What is its water potential?
Multiple Choice
Why does rapid movement of water molecules across the plasma membrane of a plant cell occur?
Multiple Choice
The cytoplasmic continuum connecting neighboring cells is called the __________.
Multiple Choice
The continuum of cell walls connecting neighboring cells is defined as the __________.
Multiple Choice
Cells that are specialized for the transport of sugar between apoplast and symplast are __________ cells.
Multiple Choice
In an apple tree that is producing sugars, sugar might flow from __________ to __________.
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes how some plants are adapted to arid environments?
Multiple Choice
What process contributes directly to the turgor pressure that opens and closes stomata?
Multiple Choice
What is the ultimate source of energy that moves water upward in the trunk of a tree?
Multiple Choice
During winter, tree sap can sometimes freeze, and cavitation (the formation of an air pocket) may occur. Which of the following mechanisms of sap transport would you expect to be most immediately affected by cavitation?
Multiple Choice
The last thing all water and solute molecules pass through before they enter the vascular system of roots and move upward to the leaves is __________.
Multiple Choice
A botanist discovered a mutant plant that is unable to produce the material that forms the Casparian strip. This plant is __________.
Multiple Choice
In a plant root, the one structure that water cannot move past via the apoplast is the __________.
Multiple Choice
Normally, when an aphid feeds by puncturing plant tissues, it does not have to suck the sap out. If an aphid, however, inserted its feeding tube in the wrong place, the fluid in the aphid's guts could be sucked out through the feeding tube. What could explain this phenomenon?
Multiple Choice
One of your friends has a terrarium on her windowsill containing various houseplants. She wonders why the glass is often fogged with water droplets. What would you tell her is the cause of the droplets?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following conditions will result in the fastest transport through the xylem in a tree, assuming adequate water supply in the roots?
Textbook Question
Which of the following is an adaptation that enhances the uptake of water and minerals by roots? a. mycorrhizae b. pumping through plasmodesmata c. active uptake by vessel elements d. rhythmic contractions by cells in the root cortex
Textbook Question
Fill in the blanks in this concept map to help you tie together key concepts concerning transport in plants.
Textbook Question
Which structure or compartment is part of the symplast? a. the interior of a vessel element b. the interior of a sieve tube c. the cell wall of a mesophyll cell d. an extracellular air space
Textbook Question
Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink a. occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements. b. depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps. c. depends on tension, or negative pressure potential. d. results mainly from diffusion.
Textbook Question
Photosynthesis ceases when leaves wilt, mainly because a. the chlorophyll in wilting leaves is degraded. b. accumulation of CO2 in the leaf inhibits enzymes. c. stomata close, preventing CO2 from entering the leaf. d. photolysis, the water-splitting step of photosynthesis, cannot occur when there is a water deficiency.
Textbook Question
What would enhance water uptake by a plant cell? a. decreasing the Ψ of the surrounding solution b. positive pressure on the surrounding solution c. the loss of solutes from the cell d. increasing the Ψ of the cytoplasm
Textbook Question
A plant cell with a ΨS of −0.65 MPa maintains a constant volume when bathed in a solution that has a ΨS of −0.30 MPa and is in an open container. The cell has a a. ΨP of +0.65 MPa. b. Ψ of −0.65 MPa. c. ΨP of +0.35 MPa. d. ΨP of 0 MPa.
Textbook Question
Explain how guard cells limit water loss from a plant on a hot, dry day. How can this be harmful to the plant?
Textbook Question
Compared with a cell with few aquaporin proteins in its membrane, a cell containing many aquaporin proteins will a. have a faster rate of osmosis. b. have a lower water potential. c. have a higher water potential. d. accumulate water by active transport.
Textbook Question
Transpiration is fastest when humidity is low and temperature is high, but in some plants it seems to increase in response to light as well. During one 12-hour period when cloud cover and light intensity varied frequently, a scientist studying a certain crop plant recorded the data in the table (top right). (The transpiration rates are grams of water per square meter of leaf area per hour.) Do these data support the hypothesis that the plants transpire more when the light is more intense? If so, is the effect independent of temperature and humidity? Explain your answer. (Hint: Look for overall trends in each column, and then compare pairs of data within each column and between columns.)
Textbook Question
Which of the following would tend to increase transpiration? a. spiny leaves b. sunken stomata c. a thicker cuticle d. higher stomatal density
Textbook Question
Agriculture is by far the biggest user of water in arid western states, including Colorado, Arizona, and California. The populations of these states are growing, and there is an ongoing conflict between cities and farm regions over water. To ensure water supplies for urban growth, cities are purchasing water rights from farmers. This is often the least expensive way for a city to obtain more water, and some farmers can make more money selling water than growing crops. Discuss the possible consequences of this trend. Is this the best way to allocate water for all concerned? Why or why not?
