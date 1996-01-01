Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

A story on your local news station reports that eating a 1-ounce square of milk chocolate each day reduces the risk of heart disease in rats and that this result is statistically significant. This means that                   . a. people who eat milk chocolate are healthier than those who do not; b. the difference between chocolate-eating and chocolate-abstaining rats in heart disease rates was greater than expected by chance; c. rats like milk chocolate; d. milk chocolate reduces the risk of heart disease; e. two ounces of milk chocolate per day is likely to be even better for heart health than 1 ounce

