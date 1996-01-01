General Biology
34. Vascular Plant Transport
Water Potential
Movement of phloem sap from a source to a sink a. occurs through the apoplast of sieve-tube elements. b. depends ultimately on the activity of proton pumps. c. depends on tension, or negative pressure potential. d. results mainly from diffusion.
