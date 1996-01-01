21. Population Genetics
Hardy Weinberg
21. Population Genetics Hardy Weinberg
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Within a population of butterflies, 36% of the individuals are white with a homozygous dominant genotype (AA). Calculate the frequencies of the aa and Aa genotypes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
aa = 0.60; Aa = 0.40
B
aa = 0.36: Aa = 0.48
C
aa = 0.16; Aa = 0.36
D
aa = 0.16; Aa = 0.48