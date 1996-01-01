6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is incorrect regarding the pairing of homologous chromosomes during crossing over in prophase I of meiosis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The pairing of homologous chromosomes during prophase I of meiosis is necessary for genetic recombination to occur between non-sister chromatids
B
The formation of a protein structure called the synaptonemal complex holds the homologous chromosomes together in a specific orientation during pairing.
C
The pairing of homologous chromosomes is a highly regulated process that ensures each homologous chromosome pairs with its proper partner.
D
Homologous chromosomes pair up randomly during prophase I of meiosis.