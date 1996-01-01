6. Chromosomal Variation
Chromosomal Rearrangements: Duplications
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements is correct regarding the difference in pairing of homologous chromosomes and inversion heterozygotes during crossing over?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Homologous chromosomes align correctly during crossing over, while in inversion heterozygotes, the inversion loop forms and prevents proper alignment.
B
The synaptonemal complex is involved in the pairing of homologous chromosomes during crossing over, but not in pairing during an inversion heterozygote.
C
Inversion heterozygotes have difficulty aligning their chromosomes during crossing over, while homologous chromosomes have no such difficulty.
D
There is no difference in the pairing of homologous chromosomes and inversion heterozygotes during crossing over.