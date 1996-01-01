17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
The APC protein is a tumor suppressor gene that keeps cells from growing and dividing in an uncontrolled way. Mutations in the APC gene are associated with which of the following diseases?
A
Familial hypercholesterolemia
B
Familial adenomatous polyposis
C
Achondroplasia
D
Myotonic dystrophy