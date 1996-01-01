17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
Which of the following statements best explains the distinction between oncogenes and proto-oncogenes?
A
Proto-oncogenes cause cancer though oncogenes are healthy genes that help cells grow.
B
Proto-oncogenes arise from oncogenes.
C
While oncogenes can replicate uncontrollably, proto-oncogenes' replication is controlled.
D
Oncogenes can mutate and activate as proto-oncogenes.