8. DNA Replication Overview of DNA Replication
Which of the following is true regarding DNA polymerase I?
1. It was the first polymerase to be discovered.
2. It helps in the DNA repair process.
3. It is the main E.coli replicating enzyme.
4. It replaces RNA nucleotides in the primer with DNA nucleotides.
A
1, 2, and 3
B
1, 2, and 4
C
1, 3, and 4
D
1, 2, 3, and 4