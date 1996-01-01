2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Mendel's Experiments and Laws
2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance Mendel's Experiments and Laws
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) is a continuously updated catalog of human genes and genetic disorders and traits, with a particular focus on the gene-phenotype relationship. Each OMIM entry is given a unique six-digit identifier. Symbols preceding MIM numbers indicate the entry category. What does an asterisk (*) before an entry number indicate?
Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) is a continuously updated catalog of human genes and genetic disorders and traits, with a particular focus on the gene-phenotype relationship. Each OMIM entry is given a unique six-digit identifier. Symbols preceding MIM numbers indicate the entry category. What does an asterisk (*) before an entry number indicate?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The entry no longer exists
B
A confirmed mendelian phenotype
C
The description of a gene of known sequence and a phenotype
D
Gene