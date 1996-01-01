9. Mitosis and Meiosis
Mitosis
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
The eukaryotic cell cycle consists of four distinct phases: G1, S, G2, and M phase respectively. Which of the following statements is true based on the phases of the cell cycle?
(i) In the G1 phase, the cell increases its supply of proteins, increases the number of organelles (such as mitochondria, and ribosomes), and grows in size.
(ii) In the S phase, the ploidy and number of chromosomes are unchanged, hence the amount of DNA is also unchanged.
(iii) During the G2 phase microtubules begin to reorganize to form a spindle (preprophase).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) is true, (ii) and (iii) are false
B
(i) and (iii) are true, (ii) is false
C
All are correct
D
None of these