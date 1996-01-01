17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination Types of Mutations
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
This type of mutation involves the insertion or deletion of one or more nucleotides that shift the reading frame of the gene, resulting in a completely different amino acid sequence downstream of the mutation.
This type of mutation involves the insertion or deletion of one or more nucleotides that shift the reading frame of the gene, resulting in a completely different amino acid sequence downstream of the mutation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Repeat expansions
B
Somatic mutation
C
Silent mutation
D
Frameshift mutation