17. Mutation, Repair, and Recombination
Types of Mutations
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why are the genomes of small animal models such as D. melanogaster, C. elegans, and zebrafish useful for the study of diseases in humans?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They produce the same number of offspring
B
They have the same genome length
C
They have the same proteins and phenotypes
D
Most human disease genes have homologs in the genome of these animals