20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heritability estimates are statistical measures that quantify the extent to which genetic differences contribute to the variation of a trait in a particular population. Heritability estimates range from:
A
0 to 10%
B
1 to 10%
C
0 to 100%
D
1 to 100%