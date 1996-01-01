20. Quantitative Genetics
Heritability
20. Quantitative Genetics Heritability
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a population has a trait variance of 0, what can we conclude about the variation in the trait within the population?
If a population has a trait variance of 0, what can we conclude about the variation in the trait within the population?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
There is a significant variation in the trait within the population
B
All individuals in the population have the same trait value
C
The population is too small to calculate trait variance
D
Both a and b