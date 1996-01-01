18. Molecular Genetic Tools
Methods for Analyzing DNA
18. Molecular Genetic Tools Methods for Analyzing DNA
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecules that need to be separated are pushed through a gel with tiny pores by an electrical field in gel electrophoresis. Which of the following statements is true regarding gel electrophoresis?
The molecules that need to be separated are pushed through a gel with tiny pores by an electrical field in gel electrophoresis. Which of the following statements is true regarding gel electrophoresis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The travel speed of molecules is directly related to their lengths.
B
Through the gel, smaller DNA molecules travel a shorter distance.
C
Larger DNA molecules travel a greater distance through the gel.
D
Small DNA molecules will travel a greater distance than larger DNA molecules.