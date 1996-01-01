2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance
Probability and Genetics
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hemophilia is a bleeding disorder that can be inherited from one of the parents or both. If the father has hemophilia and the mother is not a carrier of the hemophilia gene, each son has a 0% chance of inheriting the condition. However, each daughter has a 100% chance of being a carrier of the hemophilia gene. What type of inheritance pattern is shown by this condition?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
autosomal recessive inheritance
B
autosomal dominant inheritance
C
X-linked inheritance
D
Y-linked inheritance