14. Genetic Control of Development
Developmental Patterning Genes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The expression of certain genes in an organism can be interdependent, and this can be tested by examining their expression in a mutant background. Which of the following is true regarding the phenotype of a fushi tarazu and engrailed double mutant?
A
The phenotype can be accurately predicted without additional information.
B
Loss of both genes will not result in any developmental defects.
C
Compensatory mechanisms may arise, leading to a viable but abnormal phenotype.
D
Loss of both genes will lead to a normal developmental phenotype.